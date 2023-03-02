Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

