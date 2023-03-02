The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

