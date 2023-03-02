Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

