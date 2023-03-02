Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSM opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $458.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

