Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

About Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

