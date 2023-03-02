76,700 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Atlas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

ATCO opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

