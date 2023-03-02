Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:THS opened at $48.60 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

