Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Oracle by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

