Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

