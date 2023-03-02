Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 797,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,267.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 731,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 678,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $75.98 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

