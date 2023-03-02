Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $24.70 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

