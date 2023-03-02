Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of News by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

