Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,024 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.28% of Franklin Electric worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

