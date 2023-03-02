Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Intevac worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,002.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $308,805.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,020,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,002.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 104,231 shares of company stock worth $698,414 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

