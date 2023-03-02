Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 873,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 268,734 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,447,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,044,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

