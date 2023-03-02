Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of SolarWinds worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,233,000 after buying an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,256,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 326,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarWinds

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarWinds Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWI stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.