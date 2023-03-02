Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 5.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.74. 125,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 396,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duolingo Stock Up 22.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.09.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.