Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 5.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.74. 125,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 396,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Up 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.09.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

