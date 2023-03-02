Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549,512 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Cumulus Media worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

