Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 820 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $6,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 814.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000.

Shares of TM opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $186.00.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

