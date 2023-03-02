Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,848 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of Trex worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.