Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

