Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

