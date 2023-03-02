Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Equinox Gold worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

EQX stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

