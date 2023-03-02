Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE HUN opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

