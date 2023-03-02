Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AxoGen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 193.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 225,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AxoGen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

