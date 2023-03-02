Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $37.21 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.