Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Garrett Motion worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 88.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Garrett Motion

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

