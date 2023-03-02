Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 104,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 119.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $17.60.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

