Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 48,500 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

