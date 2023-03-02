11,387 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

