Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

