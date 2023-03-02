Zacks Investment Management Has $203,000 Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

BVH stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $643.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.