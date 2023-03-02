Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

