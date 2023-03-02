Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 320,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 87,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.