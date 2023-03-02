Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,344 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 1,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,887 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,666,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gevo stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

Gevo Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.