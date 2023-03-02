1,441 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $219.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

