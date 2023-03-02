Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.45 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

