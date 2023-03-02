Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.