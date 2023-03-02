Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

MEIP stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

