Zacks Investment Management Takes $74,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.