Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.