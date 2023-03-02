Zacks Investment Management Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth about $392,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €102.26 ($108.79) on Thursday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($57.99) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($75.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.63.

