9,999 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

