Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 7,149 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

