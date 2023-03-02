Zacks Investment Management Invests $82,000 in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.34 million, a PE ratio of -48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.