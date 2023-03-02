Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 160.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,484,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $5,353,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $4,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 382.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 778,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SOND opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonder Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

