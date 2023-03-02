Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 11,635 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

