iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $124.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

