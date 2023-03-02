Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 138 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

