Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
