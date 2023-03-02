Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

