Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VEA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

